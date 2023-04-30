HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The American Red Cross is encouraging everyone who can to come out to their Wildt Strong Blood Drive in Evansville this upcoming Monday.

The blood drive at the Plaza Park International Prep Academy gym is being held in honor of a local family who suffered a recent tragedy.

Chad and Shawn Wildt were shot in Vanderburgh County earlier this year. Shawn passed away at the scene and Chad was seriously injured. Chad’s wife tells us it took 16 units of blood to save his life.

The family wants to help stock the local blood bank so other lives can be saved.

The drive will run from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1 on 7301 Lincoln Avenue. To schedule your next donation, visit RedCrossBlood.org.