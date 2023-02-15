EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Underwater hockey is coming to the Deaconess Aquatic Center in March 2023.

Dominic Poggi, club president, says, “I found underwater hockey in 2011 while living in Chicago and looking for a new way to get some exercise. After giving it a try over a few practices, I was hooked and played through 2018 until moving to Southern Indiana. Now I’d like to bring this sport to the Evansville area for anyone interested to enjoy.”

A news release says the Evansville Penguins Underwater Hockey Club is open to anyone 14 and older, and will practice twice per week starting March 6 on Mondays and Thursdays 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Organizers say the club will aim to participate in regional and national tournaments based upon player interest and availability.

Officials say underwater hockey is a growing amateur sport focused on teamwork and collaboration. The news release says this limited-contact sport typically involves two teams of six competing to move a three pound puck across the bottom of a pool into the opposing team’s goal. Organizers say players wear snorkeling gear and submerge briefly to the pool bottom to move the puck or support their team.

The club says practices are open to all skill levels and new players are encouraged to review information on the club’s website, and no prior experience is necessary. An interest meeting, that won’t involve swimming, is scheduled for February 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Innovation Pointe in Downtown Evansville for those interested to learn more.