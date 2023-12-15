HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Easterseals says the anonymous benefactor who calls himself “Pete” returned to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Friday morning to hide his surprise of $3,000.

Officials say Pete notified Easterseals that he had just delivered a gift, and staff should hurry to look for his donation outside the nonprofit organization’s headquarters. A group of staff members followed Pete’s directions and found a gift bag. Inside was a colorful holiday drawstring bag that held 30 one-hundred-dollar bills, making a total donation of $3,000.

A news release says Pete has said that giving this donation makes his day and he loves that his giving spirit has inspired many other individuals, groups and companies to join the effort and “adopt” children and families each holiday season. Thanks to the combined generosity of Pete and others in the community, more than 158 individuals served by Easterseals will receive assistance this year. Gifts will range from toys, books and games to socks, shoes and winter coats.

Easterseals says its employees do not know the identity of their mysterious gift-giver, who has always referred to himself as “Pete.” Including this most recent delivery, Pete’s contributions over the past 33 years now total $106,450. All of Pete’s contributions have been designated to fill the needs of local children with disabilities. As usual, accompanying Pete’s latest delivery was a hand-written note with the words “You will hear from me again. Pete”