HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Another arrest has been made in connection to a double murder on Evansville’s west side back in October.

Michael Blankenship and Mitchell Greathouse were found dead in a house in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. Their deaths were ruled a homicide. A shed where Blankenship was living in butts up to the rear of the house and is only accessible through a side door on the shed, according to an affidavit.

Officials state based off of investigation and multiple surveillance cameras, the homicide occurred in the evening hours of October 21. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on October 22, a female was seen knocking on the door of the shed, carrying two large bags. After no answer, the female walked into the shed where the two bodies were.

Authorities state the female is seen on camera removing a shoe box and a backpack from the shed before removing an electric guitar and walking away. Authorities also state the suspect is walking down the sidewalk where she placed the items on a bicycle and leaves the area. The female was identified as Melecia Williams, 27.

Later that evening, officials say dispatch received a call at 5:45 p.m. from the 2700 block of W. Franklin Street in reference to found property. The caller allegedly stated she had seen a female carrying multiple backpacks down the street, discarding numerous objects and stated it was suspicious due to the heavy police presence in the area.

Officers reportedly arrived and found the objects. A detective responded where he found a black shoebox and a white XBOX gaming system with “HALO” on it. He also reportedly found a black chapeau hat with a small wooden jewelry box. A notepad with a love letter written on it and a present tag along with a key to the shed were also located.

Police state Williams deliberately failed to report two deceased bodies, intentionally removed items from a place where she had no contractual interest to and contaminated, removed items from and disturbed a crime scene.

Williams is charged with Burglary, Theft, two counts of Failure to Report a Dead Body and Obstruction of Justice.