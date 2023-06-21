HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they have caught another suspect involved with the Eastland Mall shooting scare that led to widespread panic last month.

Jerry Dylan Morrow, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday evening and faces charges of Criminal Organization Activity and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Officers say Morrow and a group of five other suspects approached a group inside the mall and started a fight. According to a police report, one person yelled that they had been shot, which caused a frenzy and a “mass exodus” of customers from the building.

Evansville Police officers walked into the mall carrying rifles and wearing bulletproof armor for what was originally believed to be an active shooter incident. The officers shouted at the crowd to “get on the ground”, but the suspects took off running from police.

Two juvenile male suspects that were chased by officers were caught and arrested. According to a warrant, surveillance video showed Morrow run from officers and hop into a sedan that he arrived in. As other law enforcement officers arrived on scene, Morrow allegedly drove off.

Police ran the vehicle’s license plate and determined it was registered to a mother and son from Henderson. The mother told police that her son, Jerry Morrow, was associating with the “wrong crowd.” The mother says that Morrow also told her about the incident at the mall.

Although one of the victims claims that a gun was drawn during a fight, no shots were actually fired. Morrow was arrested Wednesday and booked into Vanderburgh County Jail. He has since been released on $500 bond.