EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dozens of fraud, forgery and theft charges landed an Evansville woman behind bars, but now deputies say she has bonded out.

Cathy L. Ott was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a case we covered over a month ago.

Last September, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after discovering around 23 fraudulent checks had been drawn from their bank account. Police say these checks totaled $5,870.

Evansville Police detectives accuse both Cathy Ott and Ashley Coomes of being directly involved in the fraud case.

Cathy Ott was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on 36 fraud charges, 16 forgery charges and 5 theft charges. She has since been released from the jail on $1,750 bond.

UP NEXT: Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County