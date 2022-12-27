EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two nights in a row, police officers took into custody two different men for the same accused crime — calling 911 too many times.

Monday evening, Evansville police showed up at a man’s home and arrested him after they say he dialed 911 six times in one day. According to police, the man made fifteen calls to police complaining about the same concern.

Police say the man would tell dispatchers that a woman living inside the home with her boyfriend refused to leave. A police report states the man was told numerous times to evict the unwanted roommates.

Likewise, a completely different person was arrested in Evansville on Christmas night for a similar reason. Police say he continued to abuse 911 services for something officers did not consider a crime. You can read more about that by clicking here.

