EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway.

The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. Supporters gathered in the lot to grab some refreshments before standing alongside the road with signs.

Mary Ellen Van Dyke, the Executive Director of Right to Life of Southwestern Indiana, tells us this year’s vigil is more important than ever.

“I’ve always been pro-life. I just can’t imagine how anyone could even think about killing their own child,” she says. “And if there is a mom there that feels like she is being pushed towards that, or she feels like she doesn’t have any options – there are people like me that will help her.”

Over 1,500 cities and towns across North America saw their sidewalks filled with Life Chain members this weekend. Organizers say this is the 35th year they’ve held the event.

