EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One woman is injured and another is heading to jail after an argument became violent over the weekend.

Sunday evening, officers were dispatched to a home on Margybeth Avenue in the southeast side of Evansville.

An Evansville Police officer on scene tells Eyewitness News the crime happened after two sisters got into a heated argument. One of the sisters allegedly stabbed the other sibling in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officers say. We’re told the suspect of the crime was arrested and will be booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved. An Indiana State Police trooper was also on scene.