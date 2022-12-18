EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they have caught the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint this weekend.

On Saturday shortly before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Avenue for a robbery in progress.

An employee told police he was robbed at gunpoint and said that the suspect took off with the cash till. According to the worker, the man then got on a bike and left the scene.

Using surveillance video, officers were able to find a man in the area of Bellemeade and Garvin that fit the suspect’s description. Police say the man, 27-year-old Justin Meserve, had large amount of cash, narcotics and paraphernalia inside his backpack.

Meserve was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Robbery, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia. No injuries were reported during the armed robbery.