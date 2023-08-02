HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Army Corp of Engineers begins a project in Evansville it hopes will have much different results than a similar project a year ago.

The Corp is dredging the Ohio River near Dress Plaza. The main reason it does this is to keep the shipping channels clear, but an added benefit to the work is the creation of a sandbar in the middle of the river that provides a recreation spot for boaters.

However last year someone pulled a camper onto the sandbar and left it, and the rising river eventually took the camper away. The Corp did not see the humor in that move, but it captured the attention of most Tri-Staters.