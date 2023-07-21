HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An arrest has been made in an Evansville storage facility fire being investigated as an arson.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, through the course of an investigation, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security/State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with EFD investigators, determined that Marcus Deason, 41, will be charged with level 4 felony arson.

According to officials, on July 19, responders reported heavy fire at the 4800 block of Tippecanoe Drive from several of the units. The fire was concentrated in four units, but 20 out of 50 units were damaged in varying degrees before the fire was under control in about an hour. No injuries and the two adjacent storage buildings were undamaged.