HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Anthony T. Stone, a suspect for attempted murder in a shooting that occurred on September 7 in the 700 block of N. Green River Road.

At 6:25 p.m., EPD was dispatched to the aforementioned location for a shots fired call. Witnesses observed someone run up to a vehicle and fire several rounds at the driver. Authorities state the victim was struck several times and a passenger was grazed. AMR transported both victims to a local hospital. Officials say the passenger’s injuries were not serious, and the driver sustained gunshot wounds to the back/shoulder area, knee and arm and expected to survive.

Officials also say through the investigation, detectives learned the victim’s vehicle was leaving a shopping complex and pulled up to a stop sign. When it was his turn, he started making the turn, but an SUV ran the stop sign and cut him off.

After being honked at and words being exchanged, the driver of the SUV pulled over into the parking lot of Boot Barn. That was when the SUV driver exchanged words with the victim, who was stopped at a stop light, and pulled out a handgun and fired at the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

EPD states if anyone has information regarding Stone’s whereabouts, contact 911 or EPD’s Adult Investigative Unit at 812-436-7979.