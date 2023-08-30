HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ascension St. Vincent Evansville has named Dr. Umang Patel as the 2023 Ascension St. Vincent Evansville’s physician of the year.

Officials say Dr. Patel has served as a Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Ascension St.Vincent Evansville for 14 years. A news release says Patel has led advances in cardiac care, including the development of procedures that lower the risk of stroke in patients with Atrial Fibrillation.

“Dr. Patel goes out of his way to make sure all patients are taken care of, even if they are not his

patient. He is a very hardworking physician who only wants what is best for his patients,” one

nominator says.