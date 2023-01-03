EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) joined the investigation into the fire at the North Garvin Street warehouse.

Officials say the team will arrive and receive a team briefing Tuesday, and will begin the on-scene investigation Wednesday. The NRT was most recently deployed to Evansville in October 2022 for a warehouse fire at North Morton Avenue.

“ATF, including the National Response Team and our cadre of Certified Fire Investigators, has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in investigating the origin and cause of fires,” said Special Agent in Charge Daryl S. McCormick of the Columbus Field Division. “We will respond quickly to bring our training and experience to fire scenes around the country to assist our state and local partners.”