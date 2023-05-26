EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The owner of ABK Tracking in Evansville went before the Community Corrections Advisory Board on Thursday in an attempt to get back a contract with the county.

In January, the board voted to drop ABK Tracking as the provider of ankle monitors and give the contract to Lexington-based Corrisoft.

An attorney was appointed to investigate how the board reached that decision.

“So I got all the minutes from the previous meetings,” says Attorney Jodi Uebelhack. “I got all email conversations with the board. I got television articles. I did not find any evidence that anyone was misled.”

She tells us the case is resolved and ABK Tracking will not get the contract back.