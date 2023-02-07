EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville women’s and children’s shelter is celebrating a big donation.

Audubon Chrysler Center donated a van to the House of Bread and Peace, located on East Chandler Avenue.

Executive Director Shelbie Auberry says the van will allow them to take residents to doctor appointments, job interviews, and more.

She says the shelter is still in need of donations for gas money.

If you are interested in donating, click here.