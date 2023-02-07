EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville women’s and children’s shelter is celebrating a big donation.
Audubon Chrysler Center donated a van to the House of Bread and Peace, located on East Chandler Avenue.
Executive Director Shelbie Auberry says the van will allow them to take residents to doctor appointments, job interviews, and more.
She says the shelter is still in need of donations for gas money.
The House of Bread and Peace is an emergency shelter for women and women with children. Each month we serve 35 to 40 individuals. We provide them with all basic needs, advocacy services and support. We are funded in large part by private donations. We are often in need of things such as food items, cleaning products, children’s clothing and toys, bus tokens and monetary donations. If you are interested in learning more or coming for a tour, please reach out to Executive Director Shelbie Auberry for more information.House of Bread and Peace