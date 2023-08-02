HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is low on some items, so the organization is asking for donations.

Aurora Evansville says it is “extremely low” on the following items:

Shorts – size 32-34

Bug spray

Jeans – size 32-34

Men’s briefs of all sizes

Men’s small/medium t-shirts

The organization says for people to please consider donating any gently used items to Aurora when cleaning out their closet or getting rid of clothes that no longer fit.

Officials say items can be dropped off anytime Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1001 Mary Street.