EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Aurora Evansville is still looking for volunteers to help with Adopt-A-Client.

According to Aurora’s website, Adopt-A-Client is a program where staff will provide family information to donors that includes a wish list and clothing sizes. However, to make this happen Aurora is requesting volunteers. Aurora is looking for:

Volunteers to record and price donated gifts for Adopt-A-Client. December 5,6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers to wrap donated gifts to Adopt-A-Client December 8, 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Officials say if you are willing to donate your time, please contact shancock@auroraevansville.org or call (812) 901-1057 if interested.