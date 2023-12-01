HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say each year, Aurora sponsors the Homeless Memorial Service in partnership with the National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day, and this year, the event will take place on December 7 at 5:30 p.m. It will be held in the sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church located at 216 Southeast 3rd Street.

Aurora says while gathering, the Evansville community will recognize and reflect on the eight individuals who have passed away in 2023 as they become part of the 170 lives lost in the past 33 years. The service includes a candle-lighting ceremony, moments of personal reflection and a time to remember those who are often left behind or forgotten.

Officials say, “Aurora thanks Trinity UMC, all those participating and our community partners for working together to protect, shelter and house the men, women, children and seniors experiencing homelessness in Evansville.”