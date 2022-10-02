EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Autism Evansville says multiple agencies are going to be in attendance during one of their annual events for its second year in a row. “Night Out for Special Needs” will run October 11 at Christian Fellowship Church from 6 to 7 p.m.

“This event is similar to National Night Out that local first responders and law enforcement agencies participate in across the country – but the difference is this event is on a sensory level for those with special needs,” says a spokesperson for the event.

Night Out for Special Needs is free and registration is not required. It’s open to all families with a child or adult with special needs. Last year, the event was held at Easterseals Rehab Center and officials tell us it was first of its kind.

“The noteworthy occasion was born from an idea that Schapker wanted to see in the special needs community,” explains the spokesperson. “At the time, Schapker was a stay at home mom to a child with autism. This year, we’ve taken the original event and expanded it to multiple agencies across the city of Evansville and Vanderburgh County.”

Officials say the following will be in attendance: