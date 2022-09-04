EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believe a victim has been in contact with the person who allegedly stole their car.

According to a police report, the victim reached out to officers and told them a relative borrowed their car and refused to give it back. The victim says they’re close to the relative, so they let them borrow it.

The suspect still hasn’t returned the vehicle back ever after a week passed, police say. EPD claims the suspect threatened to either sell the car or push it into the river.

The victim alleges his relative is making stuff up about a money argument, and the suspect called the victim a “rat a** b****” for going to the police.

Officers say the suspect blocked the victim’s phone number and hangs up on him when he tries to call from other phones. The victim tells police he has no idea where the suspect lives, but believes his car may be somewhere in Kentucky.

The victim was given a case number for the incident. Police did not indicate that any arrests have been made following the alleged theft.