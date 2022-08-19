EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens says they’ve welcomed a new animal to their Amazonia Research Station. The axolotl makes for the zoo’s most recent addition; officials say this is the first they’ve ever had one.

The zoo says axolotls are amphibians that usually grow up to 12 inches and weigh between 2 – 8 ounces. According to experts, axolotls are critically endangered in the wild. However, there happen to be more axolotls in captivity then in the natural world.

The zoo encourages you to check him out during your next visit. You can read more about the zoo and its exhibits by clicking here.