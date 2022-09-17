A selection of banned books at Your Brother’s Bookstore in Evansville. (Courtesy: Downtown Evansville Indiana)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read.

“The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools,” explains a city spokesperson.

Your Brother’s Bookstore and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, both of which are located downtown, will showcase banned books during the week.

Banned Books Week organizers say the event was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. The recognized week runs this year from September 18 – 24. For more information, click here.

