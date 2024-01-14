EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Baptist Ministers and Deacons Alliance hosted its 54th Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Service on Sunday night.

Held at Evansville’s Memorial Baptist Church, Eyewitness News is told the scholarship service is the oldest and longest-running MLK service in the city.

Sunday night’s event featured live music and speaker Reverend Dr. Kevin W. Cosby — the senior pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church, the president of Simmons College of Kentucky and an author of six books.

“We are celebrating [Dr. King’s] dream of togetherness — Black, white, Jew, gentile — just all anyway possible that we can come together and celebrate,” organization President Reverend Todd M. Robertson said. “As he outlined in his speech — he looked forward to the day that one day his children could play together — Black and white.”

Eyewitness News is told this event is just one way for the attendees to remember the strides they have made.