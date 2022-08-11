EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Since an explosion happened on Weinbach Avenue, people have wondered what they can do to help out. The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips in avoiding scammers and making sure your donations go to the right place.

Some of their tips include:

Keep in mind that while some crowdfunding sites take precautions in carefully screening, vetting and managing postings after a tragedy, others might not. If unsure, review the posting procedures described on the crowdfunding site and also find out about transaction fees and other specifics.

Be cautious about vague appeals that don’t identify the intended use of funds. For example, is money being collected for funeral expenses, reconstruction or other family needs?

Be mindful of public announcements that identify assistance being provided to victim families to help avoid donating to duplicative efforts.

Check out charities by visiting BBB.org to verify if the charity meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. For additional donation advice, please visit this website.

Some local charities BBB mentioned include: