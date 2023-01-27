EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville resident BBQ Pitmaster Jim Johnson is a familiar face on Eyewitness News programming, but now he is down in the country of Panama.

Jim is leading Barbecue Fest Panama which he says is an honor, and has been years in the making. Since he’s been there, Jim has cooked for past Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli. Martinelli said he was so impressed with Jim’s cooking and teaching style, he’s bringing him back to cook on his yacht!

Johnson said, “The people down here are just clamoring to do American style barbecue so it’s been great for us. It’s been a great time down here, We have been here for almost two weeks and it’s been a fun time for us.“

Jim’s awards include 78 grand champions and one world champion winner. He’s also the international instructor for the Kansas City Barbecue Society.