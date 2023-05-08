HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – School officials at Benjamin Bosse High School took to Facebook to express their condolences to the death of Damarion Stanley.

Stanley was shot at the 600 block of Monroe Avenue in Evansville. He later died at the hospital. He was 15. A 17-year-old was also shot but is expected to survive.

In a statement, Bosse High School says, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Damarion Stanley, as well as with our students and staff who are affected by this loss.”

Evansville Police have stated they are looking for three suspects, but no arrests have been made at this time.