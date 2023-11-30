EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Officials with the City of Evansville approve a bid for repair work on Bob Jones Way downtown. Officials gave the green light to a contract with RiverTown Construction, LLC for over $200,000 for repairs from 4th Street to 5th Street.

Officials say the street has a history of structural issues. When crews built the road in 2015, they placed rock under the brick pavers instead of concrete and as time passed, the bricks have been pushed down by vehicles. Crews began repairing the street between 5th and 6th Street in 2022.