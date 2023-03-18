EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A beloved animal at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden celebrated a big birthday this weekend.

Beliza, the zoo’s jaguar, turned 17-years-old on Saturday. Mesker Park threw her a birthday bash with a special meal made just for her.

(Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden)

“We gathered yesterday to throw her a party and it’s safe to say she had a great time!” says the zoo on Facebook. “If you visit the Zoo today, be sure and stop by and wish Beliza a Happy Birthday.”

According to officials, jaguar’s average life span is 12 to 15 years and they’re the third largest cat in the world.

The zoo says they are lucky to still have this “beautiful lady” at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden.