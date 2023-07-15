EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Big Top Drive-In — known for local comfort food and soft serve — is celebrating 75 years Saturday.

Both new and long-time customers are celebrating with the eatery staff and ownership.

“Businesses come and go. Restaurants come and go. 75 years is a huge thing,” said Joe Hardesty, who serves as the restaurant’s owner. “We wanted to do a give back to the customers and to the community and to just say ‘thank you for your business’ over the years.”

Over 75 years, staff says plenty has stayed the same about the drive-in — including the clown mascot, delivering a 1950s-style to customers and making all the food options to-order.

Big Top also has continued to be a family tradition since Hardesty’s sister owned the restaurant between 1990 and 2022.

“My family’s been in the business for years. I’ve been in it since I was 9 years old,” Hardesty said. “It’s been an honor to take over the next generation from my sister’s restaurant. It’s humbling too because it is an icon of the westside. A lot of people come here — a lot of people’s great stories. People talk about engagement stories.”

Among the stories which Evansville shares with Big Top is Thomas Memmer who has been visiting Big Top for decades and has a special relic of its past.

Memmer has been visiting different joints in the neighborhood for more than 75 years, but still chooses to grab a bite at Big Top.

“I’ve been coming here off-and-on for well-over 75 years, and I have this little card that says ‘good for 25 cents off,’ and I know it’s at least 50 years old because I got it before I got married.”