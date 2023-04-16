EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several landmark buildings around downtown Evansville were lit up in blue and gold to show solidarity with those impacted by last week’s Louisville mass shooting.

The Old National Bank, Bally’s Evansville, CenterPoint Energy, Old National Events Plaza and the Old Courthouse were illuminated Sunday night.

Residents and businesses were also encouraged to take part. Organizers say the one-night memorial lighting installation offered viewers an opportunity to quietly reflect on the lives that were lost in the shooting.