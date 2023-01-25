EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Blue Grass Fishing & Wildlife Area has created fun new opportunities for those who visit it.

Through a $10,000 donation from Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, Blue Grass now has an accessible fishing pier and courtesy dock. These two additions were just ideas three years ago, but now they are reality.

At the beginning of 2020, Blue Grass recruited new members to help discuss potential upgrades. Some of the ideas tossed around included kayaking safety courses, more trails and new docks.

Officials say the fishing pier and dock will give water recreation enthusiasts of all ages more options when visiting the area. With a clear path from the parking lot and improved fishing opportunities, the addition can be used by anglers, kayakers, and boaters.