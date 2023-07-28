HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The victim located deceased in a home on Harriet Street has been positively identified by the Coroner’s Office.

The corner has identified the victim as Shanay Michell Hunt, 45.

The coroner’s office says on July 14, the body of an unidentified female was located in a abandoned house in the 1000 blk of Harriet Street. Meanwhile, the coroner says on July 15, the body of Derek Clark, 39, of Evansville, was found in an abandoned house in the 200 Blk of Read Street.

Offcials say the investigation is ongoing and the Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. Officials say autopsy results are pending.