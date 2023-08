HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – EWSU crews are repairing a water main break in the 6200 block of Petersburg Road.

EWSU says the repairs should be complete this evening, and Petersburg Road is closed to through traffic between Stringtown Road and Greendale Drive. Officials say pavement will be restored Monday morning and Petersburg Road will reopen to through traffic Monday afternoon.

EWSU says a precautionary boil advisory has been issued for approximately 20 to 30 homes in the area.