EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is officially underway. On Friday, the Boy Scouts began their annual Christmas tree sale on Franklin Street.

Trop 399 has put on the sale every year since 1960. This year, they’re selling Fraser firs from North Carolina and balsam firs from Nova Scotia. The troop says this event is their only fundraiser for trips throughout the year.

“For the trips that we do, we’ll do anything from weekend campouts to (going) to New York City,” says assistant scout master Jim Griese. “We’re going to be going to Washington, D.C. this coming summer, so it really helps with the funds there and (it) just gets these boys into the woods as we try to make young men out of them.”

One Boy Scout, Benjamin Pfafflin, says the Christmas tree sale is a fun thing to do. “It’s something to do during the day and you can spend time with people. You can make people’s day, so it’s fun.”

The troop will also be selling wreathes, greenery and tree stands. The troop expects that this will be their biggest weekend for sales.