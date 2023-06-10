EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville and 75 members from OneMain Financial took part in the annual “neighborhood clean-up” on Bellemeade Avenue.

Club members spent about 45 minutes walking in small groups in the neighborhood surrounding the club to pick up trash on Friday.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was part of the group and tells us the club is great for the kids.

“It sends a message you have to give back to the community,” says Mayor Winnecke. “But also, let’s keep our community clean. We don’t need a dirty community.”

The mayor says he challenges everyone to pick up three pieces of trash everyday as a way to teach community outreach and keep Evansville clean.