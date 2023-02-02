EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thursday night, the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville celebrated individuals and companies for their commitment to the organization as well as service to the community.

Each and every year, the club recognizes those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in youth’s lives and those who strive to make the community a better place for all.

The club has been in Evansville for nearly seven decades and never misses a chance to honor those who deserve it.

“We could not do what we do at the Boys & Girls Club without our community, without the individuals, without the volunteers and without the businesses in this community,” says Ron Ryan, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.

Looking forward, he says the club has a lot on its plate, but they hope to add new staff and continue to grow the organization.