EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — His name is Thomas Schiro — convicted of the murder and rape of Laura Jane Luebehuessen.

The crime happened in Evansville in 1981. Schiro entered the victim’s home under pretense — he was having car trouble and needed to use the phone. Prosecutor’s say he repeatedly raped Luebehuesen, strangled her and then sexually assaulted the corpse.

Schiro was sentenced to death. Years later, that sentence was overturned when a higher court determined the sentencing judge overstepped his bounds by going against the jury’s recommendation that Schiro should spend life in prison.

We learned just last week, Schiro was released in January and is living at last report in Vanderburgh County.

I’m joined tonight by Vanderburgh County Superior Court Judge Robert Pigman. He worked this case more than 40 years ago when he was in the prosecutor’s office.