EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — There were tears once again this week as a fire erupted in the darkness of overnight in downtown Evansville.

The Pearl building was gutted — and with it, the historic mark it left on the Evansville landscape is gone.

To make it even more heartbreaking, investigators are saying the fire was set deliberately. Why are these old buildings so important when looking towards the future?

Kelley Coures, Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development, sat down with Eyewitness News and discussed the challenges Evansville faces preserving history.