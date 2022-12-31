EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are currently on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin Street and Tennessee Street.

We’re told the fire started Saturday morning at a warehouse that primarily stores shingles. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson compares this fire, which is currently considered a four-alarm fire, to the Morton warehouse fire that happened in October.

Fire officials say off-duty firefighters and crews from other counties are being sent in to battle the blaze. Fire officials have shut down both Tennessee and Garvin Street.

Firefighters are spraying down a house on Tennessee Street to prevent the fire from spreading to residential areas. We’re told the fire is currently not contained. Our crew says several walls have collapsed in the warehouse building. Power in the area has been shut down by CenterPoint Energy.

We have a crew on scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.