EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades spent not knowing each other, two brothers who lived across the Ohio Bridge are meeting again. Until last year, the pair had never met one another.

One of the brothers made the trip up to Evansville to meet his other relatives for the very first time.

Wesley Lackey was adopted before his little brother David Lewis was born. Through a DNA test, he learned he had two older siblings. Although Wesley grew up across the bridge from Lewis, their paths never crossed until 2021.

“I was right across the bridge the whole time when I was a kid and he was in Evansville,” says Lackey. His brother David Lewis chimes in, saying, “He was adopted in Hardin, Kentucky and then his parents brought him to Henderson. So 53 years, he’s been waiting to meet a relative.”

Lackey now lives in Florida and Lewis still lives in Evansville. Lewis picked his brother up at the airport Monday afternoon to go their mother’s funeral.

