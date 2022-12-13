EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Six decades, thousands of bikes and countless memories later, the long-running owners of Bud’s Harley-Davidson are saying goodbye.

Bud’s announced on social media Tuesday evening that they’ve sold the store to new owners. The Facebook post was paired with an emotional video, sharing memories throughout the many years of the business. The post reads:

“ With much love and appreciation for our family and friends….. We are announcing that Bud’s Harley-Davidson closed it’s doors for the last time this past Saturday. Four generations of our family have served the motorcycle community for the last 63 years and it all started with Bud.

Thank you for being such a huge part of our lives and please welcome the new owners into the Evansville community

Sincerely,

The Bud’s Family“

The previous owners say the new owners are kind and cannot wait to meet everyone. You can watch the full video by clicking here.

