EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Pools across the Tri-State are opening up this weekend, including Burdette Park in Vanderburgh County.

The aquatic center opened up for swimmers at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Olympic Pool has two diving boards and the family pool features two water slides.

“So being a lifeguard here at Burdette is pretty fun,” says pool manager Everett Ohning. “It can be stressful especially when we’re busy. But knowing that we got the EMT’s on staff here and we’ve got a pretty good group of guards, pretty well experienced office staff with us kind of alleviates the stress that does come on those busy days.”

Employees tell us the pool will be open until August 6.