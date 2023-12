EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Emergency crews are on scene of an accident with injuries involving a car and a semi on Highway 41 and Virginia Street.

Dispatch states the call was phoned in at 7:53 a.m. with EPD, EFD and AMR on the scene.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews were still cleaning up diesel fuel.

Dispatch stated there is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.