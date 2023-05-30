HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, that means some get days off while others still have to suit up for work. The latter was no different for the Evansville Police Department (EPD), who over the weekend, responded to several shootings.

According to a release from EPD, on Sunday, May 28, EPD was dispatched to the 600 block of Sweetser Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Officials say a victim was outside grilling when he heard the shots and realized he had been shot twice with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did not wish to pursue charges.

On Monday, May 29, EPD was dispatched again to the 1700 block of S. Elliott St for another shots fired incident. Officers received information an adult victim had been shot but had been taken to a local hospital before they arrived. Officers spoke with several individuals on scene who were present during the shooting.

Officials say one of the individuals on scene was carrying a stolen handgun that had been reported stolen in 2019. The male, Bryce Wilbourn, was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property and was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

Officers located the victim of the shooting at the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg. The victim told officers he was visiting a residence in the 1700 block of S. Elliott and was outside in the yard. Officials say he did not see who was shooting and did not know where the shots came from and did not wish to pursue charges.

EPD also responded to a few other shots fired calls on May 29. One was at the 1700 and 1900 blocks of Taylor Avenue, starting at around 4:40 p.m. At the 1900 block residence, officials say the residents, including juvenile children were outside when the shots were fired. No one was hit or injured.

Around 9:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Fares Avenue. It was reported a grey passenger car was chasing a white passenger car, and they were exchanging gunfire. No one was reported injured, and officers did not find any property damage.

EPD says they do not know at the time if all the shooting incidents are related but commented it does seem likely. EPD is also asking if anyone has information regarding these shootings to contact the EPD Adult Investigation Unit at 812-436-7979 or the EPD Tip Line at 812-435-6194.