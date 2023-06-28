HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Bokeh Lounge is looking for a talented artist or a team of artists to create a mural for their back patio wall in downtown Evansville.

Employees say the mural, which is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, is themed “moonlit tropical”. The bar suggests the mural should include the Tito’s logo, bottle or other imagery.

Artists must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Work as a professional artist or part of an art/design team

Have previously created public art, large-scale works or outdoor projects

Carry personal liability insurance for the on-site duration of the project

Be willing to meet all contractual obligations and adhere to a strict deadline

The Bokeh Lounge says they will create a committee to review artist proposals and Tito’s will make the final selection and award the winner.

For more information on the mural and how to submit, click here.

