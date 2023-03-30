HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Seattle grunge band Candlebox is making a stop in the Tri-State for their first-ever performance in Evansville this summer.

The group announced The Long Goodbye Tour on Monday, which many suspect will be lead singer Kevin Martin’s final performances with the band. Last year, Martin revealed to Long Island radio station 94.3 The Shark that he plans on retiring after the summer of 2023.

Candlebox rose to fame in the 90s alongside other grunge groups of the time, such as Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. Many are familiar with the band for radio hits “Far Behind”, “You” and Cover Me” off their 1993 self-titled debut.

Candlebox will be celebrating their decade-spanning time as a band at the Victory Theatre on Saturday, June 10. Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster.