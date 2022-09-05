EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu.

Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville.

Dispatch tells us they received a call around 5:31 p.m. Monday for a property damage accident. Crews arrived on scene and found a vehicle that had crashed into the Dollar Tree on Diamond Avenue in Evansville.

Just like Saturday’s accident, no injuries were reported. Dispatch is unsure if the store is opened or closed at this time.