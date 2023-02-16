EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews are currently on scene of the Peephole Bar & Grill on Main Street after a car crashed through it Thursday afternoon.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch tells us the crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

(Courtesy: Katelynn)

Peephole Bar & Grill shared this statement on social media shortly after the crash.

“We will be closed until further notice due to a vehicle crashing through our front wall minutes ago. Most fortunately, all employees report no major injuries, no word on the driver. Updates will be provided as information is available.” Peephole Bar & Grill / Facebook

An eyewitness in the area tells us they heard a loud crash and saw the aftermath after it happened. They say it sounded like a crane was dropped on the ground.

We have a crew on scene to bring you more information. First-responders are still in the area working the incident.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.