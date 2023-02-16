EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews are currently on scene of the Peephole Bar & Grill on Main Street after a car crashed through it Thursday afternoon.
Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch tells us the crash happened around 2:30 p.m.
Peephole Bar & Grill shared this statement on social media shortly after the crash.
“We will be closed until further notice due to a vehicle crashing through our front wall minutes ago.
Most fortunately, all employees report no major injuries, no word on the driver.
Updates will be provided as information is available.”Peephole Bar & Grill / Facebook
An eyewitness in the area tells us they heard a loud crash and saw the aftermath after it happened. They say it sounded like a crane was dropped on the ground.
We have a crew on scene to bring you more information. First-responders are still in the area working the incident.
This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.